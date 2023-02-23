Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Raised to $84.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on COIN. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a hold rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $61.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $206.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.71.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $80,701.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,972.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $696,620.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $80,701.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,972.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 92,958 shares of company stock worth $4,095,428 and have sold 439,344 shares worth $18,882,471. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,189,273 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $325,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,638 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,310,461 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $258,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,711 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,000,410 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $247,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 304.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $199,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,200 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

