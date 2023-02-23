Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Downgraded by KGI Securities

KGI Securities downgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Comcast from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 0.4 %

CMCSA opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average is $35.32. The stock has a market cap of $160.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.76%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251,251 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Comcast by 71,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $444,328,000 after buying an additional 12,688,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.