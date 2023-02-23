Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CAG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.09.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CAG opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.15. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 410.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.