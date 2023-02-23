Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,119 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 566.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 939,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 798,563 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,226,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,069,000. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 775,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 93,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Extreme Networks to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

In other Extreme Networks news, Director Ingrid Burton sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $183,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,995.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ingrid Burton sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $183,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,995.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 237,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,633,824.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,854 shares of company stock worth $758,456. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $21.03.

About Extreme Networks

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.