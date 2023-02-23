Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 11,843 Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CADE. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Cadence Bank by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the first quarter worth about $2,437,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 1,892.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 251,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 239,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,458,000.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Cadence Bank stock opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.53. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $31.96.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.08 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CADE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens raised their target price on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price target on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Cadence Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.