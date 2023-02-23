Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 13,742 Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 832.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRX shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

BRX stock opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $308.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,552.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

