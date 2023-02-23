Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $248,000 Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AON by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in AON by 9.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in AON by 104.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 10,624 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management grew its position in AON by 3.8% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 7,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON Stock Up 0.1 %

AON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.80.

AON opened at $304.87 on Thursday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98. The company has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $311.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.33.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 18.48%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

