Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $248,000 in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.3% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameren from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.90.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $85.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.35. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s payout ratio is 57.00%.

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

