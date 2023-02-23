Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 807,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,881,000 after purchasing an additional 102,809 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 14,067 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Prudential by 35.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential by 45.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,520,000 after acquiring an additional 751,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 206,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,132,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Price Performance

Shares of PUK opened at $30.01 on Thursday. Prudential plc has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prudential Profile

PUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,500 ($18.06) to GBX 1,750 ($21.07) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($16.86) to GBX 1,450 ($17.46) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,585 ($19.09) to GBX 1,518 ($18.28) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,500.50.

(Get Rating)

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.