Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in HealthStream in the third quarter worth about $719,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in HealthStream by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,518,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,286,000 after purchasing an additional 17,699 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in HealthStream by 405.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in HealthStream in the third quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in HealthStream by 15.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 93,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSTM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.66. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $786.26 million, a P/E ratio of 85.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.49.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.18 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 3.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

