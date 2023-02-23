Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 25,114 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 79.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,114 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 477.4% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of LNT stock opened at $53.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.30%.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.