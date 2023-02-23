Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Motco increased its stake in Evergy by 40.1% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Evergy to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Shares of EVRG opened at $60.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $73.13.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

