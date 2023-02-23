Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ CCSI opened at $59.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.31. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $65.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.66.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

