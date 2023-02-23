Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) PT Lowered to $76.00 at Morgan Stanley

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ED. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Consolidated Edison from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.83.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE:ED opened at $92.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.69 and its 200-day moving average is $93.86. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

