CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $72.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36. CoStar Group has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $85.37. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 83.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoStar Group

About CoStar Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 232.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.