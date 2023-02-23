CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Cut to $68.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CSGP. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.25.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Stock Down 5.1 %

CoStar Group stock opened at $72.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.49. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 83.87, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.86. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoStar Group

About CoStar Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 232.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.