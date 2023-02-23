Coty (NYSE:COTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Coty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Coty from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.48.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:COTY opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.88. Coty has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Coty

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Coty will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Coty by 90.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coty by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Coty by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 323.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Coty by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.