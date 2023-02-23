Cowen Lowers Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $360.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $379.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HD. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Home Depot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $331.45.

HD stock opened at $296.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $319.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.13.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

