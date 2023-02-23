Craig Hallum Boosts Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $55.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EXAS. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $64.66 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $79.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.49 and its 200-day moving average is $46.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.73% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $26,236.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,095 shares in the company, valued at $596,541.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $26,236.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,095 shares in the company, valued at $596,541.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 4,527 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $292,217.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,173,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,723,927.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,343 shares of company stock worth $1,716,335 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 16.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 13.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after purchasing an additional 53,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 143.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.