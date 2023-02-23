Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $48.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a sell rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.36.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $44.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.41 and a 200 day moving average of $45.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.40. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $55.58.

Insider Activity

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -7.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $29,411.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,821.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $74,404.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,152,980.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $29,411.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,821.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,951 shares of company stock valued at $700,923 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.