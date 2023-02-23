Credit Suisse Group Trims Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Target Price to $320.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $331.45.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $296.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $319.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

