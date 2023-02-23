DA Davidson Trims Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Target Price to $306.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $334.00 to $306.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HD. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded Home Depot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.3 %

HD opened at $296.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.6% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 120.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 1,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

