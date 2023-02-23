Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAN. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dana from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Dana from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Dana Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.95. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.88 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Dana has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $20.55.

Dana Dividend Announcement

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.33). Dana had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dana will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Dana’s payout ratio is -160.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 35,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $624,888.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,042.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dana

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Dana by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 416,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,798,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,580,000 after acquiring an additional 932,632 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 87,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Dana by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 358,278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 204,185 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Further Reading

