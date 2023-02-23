Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DAN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dana from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dana from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dana from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dana currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Dana Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.88 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.95. Dana has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Dana Dividend Announcement

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). Dana had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Dana’s payout ratio is -160.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dana

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 35,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $624,888.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,042.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAN. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dana by 478.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dana by 121.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Dana by 631.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Dana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

