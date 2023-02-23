Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $55.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

IR opened at $57.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.20 and a 200 day moving average of $51.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $58.57.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 11.91%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 4.82%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

