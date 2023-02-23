Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Price Target to $21.00

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price target on Arconic from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Arconic Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of ARNC opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. Arconic has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $32.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average is $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arconic

Arconic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 16th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 6.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 9.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 2.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 21.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

