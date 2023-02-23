Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $87.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MDT. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Medtronic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Medtronic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Down 0.5 %

Medtronic stock opened at $85.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.19 and a 200-day moving average of $83.67.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.