Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Lowered to $67.00 at Raymond James

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DVN. Argus increased their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.89.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $53.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.28 and a 200 day moving average of $65.77. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 7.89%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,640,442,000 after buying an additional 1,637,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after buying an additional 2,902,180 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,267,536,000 after buying an additional 2,060,138 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,321,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,065,000 after buying an additional 131,526 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $692,813,000 after buying an additional 356,448 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

