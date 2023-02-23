Dillard’s’ (DDS) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $380.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dillard’s to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Dillard’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $256.25.
Shares of DDS opened at $345.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $358.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $193.00 and a twelve month high of $417.86. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.86.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Dillard’s by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Dillard’s by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.
