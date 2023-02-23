Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dillard’s from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Dillard’s to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $256.25.

Shares of DDS opened at $345.61 on Wednesday. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $193.00 and a 12 month high of $417.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $358.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.84.

In related news, SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total transaction of $233,460.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,024.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth $786,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth $2,068,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

