Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 34,116 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,037,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $80,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 498,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,553,000 after buying an additional 115,564 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth $3,707,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.80.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $101.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.53. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $102.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.92.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In other Lamb Weston news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,600. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

