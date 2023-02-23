Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 35,534 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,146,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,534 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $73,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the second quarter worth $19,338,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $869,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AX opened at $47.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.44. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $228.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,137,849.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AX has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Axos Financial to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Axos Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Featured Articles

