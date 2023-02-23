Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 376,837 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,619,277 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 376,837 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $72,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RUN. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,181,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $144,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,421 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,672,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,663,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 610,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,528,000 after buying an additional 412,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Stock Up 0.8 %

RUN stock opened at $24.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.04 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $39.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.53.

In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $2,492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,311,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,680,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $59,174.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,907,865.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $2,492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,311,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,680,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,751 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.