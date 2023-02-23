Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 5,731 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,763 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $78,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 188.5% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 40.8% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 18,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 19.7% in the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 8,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 32.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Cavco Industries Price Performance

Shares of CVCO opened at $275.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.19. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.47 and a 1-year high of $299.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $6.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 27.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CVCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Cavco Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.