Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 59,114 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,529,730 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 59,114 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $74,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 48.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 103.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 51.1% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,065 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 11.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 119.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $30.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average is $32.39. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

DCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 12,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $443,280.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,302.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 12,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $443,280.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,302.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,637,763. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

