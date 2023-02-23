Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 6,790 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,774,114 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $76,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,842,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 111.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 65.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 232.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $30,505.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,474,242.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $30,505.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,474,242.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $58,015.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,452.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,470 shares of company stock worth $148,516. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Stock Up 0.0 %

PFGC opened at $58.69 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day moving average of $54.48.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $13.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFGC. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Featured Stories

