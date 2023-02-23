Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,257,045 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,401 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $80,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Commonwealth Financial

In related news, CEO T Michael Price acquired 13,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.87 per share, with a total value of $183,250.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,462,755.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

NYSE FCF opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.26. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $120.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.63 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

Further Reading

