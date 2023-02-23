Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 298,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $73,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,090,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 43,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 121,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,807,000 after buying an additional 34,942 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 915,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,345,000 after buying an additional 62,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $305.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.80. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $424.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $708.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.16 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 20.30%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total transaction of $10,515,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.