Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 109,215 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,134,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,215 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $76,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17,085.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 10,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.89.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Stories

