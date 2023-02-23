Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 21,979 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 784,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,979 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $78,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 769.6% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,142,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,641,000 after buying an additional 3,666,475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.1% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,850,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,814,000 after buying an additional 999,342 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at about $69,488,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,659,000 after purchasing an additional 450,122 shares during the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NVO stock opened at $142.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.34 and a 200 day moving average of $119.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $321.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.49. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $94.75 and a twelve month high of $144.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.34%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVO. Cowen raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

