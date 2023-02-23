Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 37,204 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,204 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Toro were worth $80,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,432,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,315,000 after purchasing an additional 233,733 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,230,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,862,000 after purchasing an additional 476,439 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,921,000 after purchasing an additional 78,507 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Toro by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,041,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,347,000 after buying an additional 137,424 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Toro by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,891,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,615,000 after buying an additional 36,392 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $111.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.61.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Toro had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

In related news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $50,146.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,270.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $50,146.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,270.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total transaction of $338,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,733 shares of company stock worth $4,492,359 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

