Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 373,021 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,617,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $74,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 26.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 20.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OVV. Barclays lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet cut Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.74.

Shares of OVV opened at $43.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $63.30.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

