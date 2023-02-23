Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 497,635 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,868,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497,635 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $79,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kennametal in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 2,888.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period.

Kennametal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.32. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $33.03.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.88 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

