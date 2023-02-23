Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 54,602 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,463,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,602 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Scholastic worth $75,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHL. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Scholastic in the second quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 69.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 117.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 7.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 17.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Scholastic Stock Performance

Scholastic stock opened at $45.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.14. Scholastic Co. has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $48.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average of $40.55.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $587.90 million during the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 3.90%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHL. TheStreet raised Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

About Scholastic

(Get Rating)

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.