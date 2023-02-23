Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,008,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,315 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $79,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 8.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 45.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:SSD opened at $107.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.99. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $121.36.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.24. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $475.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $168,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,659 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,703.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

Further Reading

