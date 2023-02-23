Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,198 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $78,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,444,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 378.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,108,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter valued at $819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $520.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $505.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $482.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $405.03 and a 52 week high of $656.11.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Increases Dividend

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a $3.50 dividend. This represents a $14.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is 5.68%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Further Reading

