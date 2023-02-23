Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,279,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,851 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Graco were worth $76,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Graco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Graco by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Graco by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Graco by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Graco by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $70.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $72.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $555.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.72 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Graco’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

Insider Activity at Graco

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $1,481,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,824.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,787. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

