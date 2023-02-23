Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $76,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.5% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.75.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $476.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $447.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.63 and a fifty-two week high of $651.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $730.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 129.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

