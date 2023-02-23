Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,922,598 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,552 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $71,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in First Hawaiian by 63.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,287,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,938,000 after acquiring an additional 885,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,491,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 324.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 733,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after purchasing an additional 560,785 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at $9,423,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 52.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 767,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,450,000 after purchasing an additional 263,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian Stock Down 0.0 %

FHB opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.06. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $29.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.07.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

FHB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

First Hawaiian Profile

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.