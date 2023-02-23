Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $72.18 Million Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,695,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 403,816 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $72,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 49.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVE shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 2.9 %

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

NYSE:CVE opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

